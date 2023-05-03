Reliance Power posts Rs 322 crore net profit in Q4, total income declines

Reliance Power on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 321.79 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 657.89 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company stood Rs 1,856.32 crore in the latest March quarter as against Rs 1,878.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board has appointed Punit Narendra Garg as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent).

Besides, Ramandeep Kaur has been appointed as the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer and Ashok Kumar Pal as the Manager.