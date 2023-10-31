Home / Companies / Results / DCB Bank logs 13% rise in net profit to Rs 127 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

DCB Bank logs 13% rise in net profit to Rs 127 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 112 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
DCB Bank on Tuesday reported a 13 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 127 crore in the September quarter, driven by core income.

Total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 1,413 crore from Rs 1,099 crore in the same period a year ago, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income of the bank improved to Rs 476 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 411 crore a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets declined to 3.36 per cent of gross advances at the end of the September quarter from 3.89 per cent.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 1.28 per cent as against 1.54 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 16.55 per cent as compared to 17.91 per cent at the end of the September quarter last year.

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

