Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NPST bags online dispute resolution solution contract from DCB Bank

NPSI focuses on UPI payments and digital banking solutions. It functions as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and a Third-Party Aggregator Provider (TPAP), it said

Bank, Banks, foreign banks

DCB Bank stands to benefit from enhanced productivity, potentially up to 30 per cent and more, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banking and payment services provider NPST on Thursday announced that it has secured a contract for an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) solution from DCB Bank.
Private sector lender DCB Bank will implement NPST's ODR to streamline customer complaint addressal, enhance efficiency and rationalise operational and compliance costs, the company said in a release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
NPSI focuses on UPI payments and digital banking solutions. It functions as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and a Third-Party Aggregator Provider (TPAP), it said.
"NPST's Online Dispute Resolution solution aligns with DCB Bank's customer-centric ethos, ensuring safe and secure payments while fostering loyalty-building interactions and driving productivity and cost savings," Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-founder and CEO of NPST, said.
NPST's ODR, an advanced digital platform for prompt remediation of transactional disputes and customer complaints, enables DCB Bank to uphold high standards of customer service and transparency, the fintech company said.
DCB Bank stands to benefit from enhanced productivity, potentially up to 30 per cent and more, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DCB Bank gains 5% as Aga Khan Fund mulls fund infusion of $10 million

RBI and NPCI look for offline methods to boost digital payment adoption

RBI allows HDFC AMC's stake acquisition in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya, 2 others

DCB Bank logs 13% rise in net profit to Rs 127 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

DCB Bank hits 52-week high, has rallied 25% in last 1 month; here's why

Air India fined Rs 30 lakh over man's death after wheelchair unavailability

Burger Singh says website defaced by Pakistani hackers; restored now

SoftBank Group sells another 2% stake in crisis-hit Paytm to under 3%

Portfolio, new launches to help pharma company Abbott India's stock

Sony withdraws agreement to merge India operations with Zee from NCLT

Topics : DCB bank Banks Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon