NPST bags online dispute resolution solution contract from DCB Bank

Banking and payment services provider NPST on Thursday announced that it has secured a contract for an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) solution from DCB Bank.

Private sector lender DCB Bank will implement NPST's ODR to streamline customer complaint addressal, enhance efficiency and rationalise operational and compliance costs, the company said in a release.

NPSI focuses on UPI payments and digital banking solutions. It functions as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and a Third-Party Aggregator Provider (TPAP), it said.

"NPST's Online Dispute Resolution solution aligns with DCB Bank's customer-centric ethos, ensuring safe and secure payments while fostering loyalty-building interactions and driving productivity and cost savings," Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-founder and CEO of NPST, said.

NPST's ODR, an advanced digital platform for prompt remediation of transactional disputes and customer complaints, enables DCB Bank to uphold high standards of customer service and transparency, the fintech company said.

DCB Bank stands to benefit from enhanced productivity, potentially up to 30 per cent and more, it added.