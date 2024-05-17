Home / Companies / Results / Delhivery Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 68 cr, total income up 13.5%

Delhivery Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 68 cr, total income up 13.5%

The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 68.47 crore ($8.21 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of Rs 159 crore a year ago

Delhivery
Peer Container Corporation of India on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit aided by volume growth in its export/import segment.
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Logistics firm Delhivery posted a narrower loss on Friday, aided by improved volume growth in its supply chain and truckload services.

The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 68.47 crore ($8.21 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of Rs 159 crore a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This however came above analysts' estimated loss of Rs 25.86 crore.

Total income rose 13.5% to Rs 2,195 crore

KEY CONTEXT

Logistics companies have been facing increased competition as more e-commerce platforms are moving towards developing in-house solutions instead of approaching third party logistics to reduce costs.

Analysts expected to see volume growth for B2B businesses in the fourth quarter, but were wary of price realisations to keep up with the volume growth.

Delhivery, according to analysts, is better placed in this competitive sector on the back of its stronger reach in smaller cities and lower-cost advantage.

Peer Container Corporation of India on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit aided by volume growth in its export/import segment.

Also Read

Delhivery Q3 results: Logistics major turns profitable with Rs 11.7 cr PAT

Q4 results today: NHPC, ZEEL, Pfizer among 116 firms to post earnings today

IPL to international cricket: Top 10 fastest deliveries bowled in history

Mahindra Logistics Q3 results: Loss at Rs 17.41 crore, expenses jump 6%

Delhivery Q3 results: Logistics firm turns profitable, revenue jumps 21%

JSW Steel Q4FY24 results: Net profit falls 64.5% to Rs 1,299 crore

GSK Pharma Q4 results: Profit rises 45% on growth in NLEM drugs, vaccines

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 results: Profit rises four-fold to Rs 1,179 crore

Zee Entertainment Q4 results: Posts consolidated net profit of Rs 13.35 cr

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit declines 93% to Rs 54.63 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiveryQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story