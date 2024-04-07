IPL to international cricket: Top 10 fastest deliveries bowled in history

Mayank Yadav is the newest cricket sensation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his raw pace and thanks to this, he has now entered the list of the fastest 10 deliveries ever bowled in the history of cricket. The list is topped by Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar. Check LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
Here are the top 10 fastest deliveries ever bowled in the history of cricket.
Shoaib Akhtar 161.3 kmph
Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery in cricket's history when he cloaked a delivery at 161.3 kmph against England in the year 2003.
Shaun Tait 161.1 kmph
Australia's Shaun Tait nearly threatened to beat Akhtar's record in 2010 when he bowled a ball at 161.2 kmph against England.
Brett Lee161.1 kmph
But before Tait, even Brett Lee of Australia tried to beat Akhtar but was unable to he bowled at 161.1 kmph against New Zealand in 2005.
Jefferey Thompson 160.6 kmph
Even before the arrival of the Akhtars, Lees and Taits, Jefferey Thompson of Australia was the first player to touch the 160kmph mark when he bowled at 160.6 kmph against West Indies in 1975.
Who bowled fastest delivery in IPL 2024?
Mayank Yadav bowled fastest
| Fastest delivery in IPL 2024
| Sl No
| Player
| Teams
| Ball Speed (Kph)
| 1
| Mayank Yadav
| LSG
| 156.7
| 2
| Mayank Yadav
| LSG
| 155.8
| 3
| Nandre Burger
| RR
| 153
| 4
| Gerald Coetzee
| MI
| 152.3
| 5
| Alzarri Joseph
| RCB
| 151.2
| 6
| Matheesha Pathirana
| CSK
| 150.9
Mitchell Starc 160.4 kmph
The fourth Australia in the 160kmph club is Mitchell Starc who bowled at 160.4 kmph against New Zealand in 2015.
Andy Roberts 159.5 kmph
Andy Roberts, one of the four fierce pacers of the West Indies during the 1970s and 80s, bowled at 159.5 kmph against Australia in 1975.
Fidel Edwards 157.7 kmph
Fidel Edwards is the second West Indian in the list of the top 10 fastest bowlers in the history of cricket. Edwards bowled at 157.7 kmph and was unable to break Roberts' record. This happened against South Africa in 2003.
Who bowled fastest delivery in Indian Premier League history?
Shaun Tait bowled fastest delivery in IPL history.
| Fastest delivery in IPL history
| Sl No
| Player
| Ball Speed (Km/H)
| 1
| Shaun Tait
| 157.7
| 2
| Lockie Ferguson
| 157.3
| 3
| Umran Malik
| 157
| 4
| Mayank Yadav
| 156.7
| 5
| Mayank Yadav
| 155.8
| 6
| Anrich Nortje
| 156.2
| 7
| Anrich Nortje
| 154.8
| 8
| Dale Steyn
| 154.4
| 9
| Kagiso Rabada
| 154.2
Mitchell Johnson 156.8 kmph
Mitchell Joshon tried to touch the 160 kmph mark to continue Australia's dominance in the list but could deliver at only 156.8 kmph against England in 2013
Mayank Yadav 156.7 kmph
Mayank Yadav became the first Indian to clock over 155 in the history of cricket as not only once, but twice went over that mark and bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024, playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He cloaked 156.7 kmph.
Mohd Sami 156.4 kmph
Last but not least on the list is Mohammad Sami of Pakistan. He was one of the fastest bowlers during the early 200s and bowled at 156.4 kmph against Zimbabwe in 2003. Top 10 fastest deliveries in cricket's history