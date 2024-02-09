Home / Companies / Results / Dish TV India Q3 results: Net loss narrows marginally to Rs 2.83 cr

Total expenses in the third quarter were lower at Rs 471.82 crore as compared to Rs 567.16 crore in the same period a year ago

Dish TV India said it continued to gain incremental subscriber market share during the third quarter
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV India on Friday reported a marginal narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 2.83 crore in the third quarter ended December 23, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 470.27 crore as against Rs 552.09 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were lower at Rs 471.82 crore as compared to Rs 567.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

Dish TV India said it continued to gain incremental subscriber market share during the third quarter.

However, due to subscribers shifting between platforms churn rates remained high thus resulting in overall negative net additions during the quarter, it added.

"Our new subscriber additions during the quarter were impressive, not only because the numbers were strong but also because none of those added were lured with unsustainable offers and promotions," Dish TV India CEO Manoj Dobhal said.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

