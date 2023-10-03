Home / Companies / Results / DMart's operational revenue rises 18.51% to Rs 12,307 crore in Jul-Sept

DMart's operational revenue rises 18.51% to Rs 12,307 crore in Jul-Sept

The company had registered a revenue from operations of Rs 10,384.66 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A DMart store in Mumbai (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, on Wednesday reported an 18.51 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 12,307.72 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

The company had registered a revenue from operations of Rs 10,384.66 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing.

"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, stood at Rs 12,307.72 crore," said Avenue Supermarts in the regulatory filing while sharing the company's update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of DMart stores as of September 30, 2023 stood at 336.

In the July-September quarter of FY22, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue stood at Rs 7,649.64 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Topics :Stock MarketDMartQ2 resultsAvenue Supermarts

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

