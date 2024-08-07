Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 results: Net profit up by 29.1%, revenue rises by 11.3%

Delhi-based diagnostics major Dr Lal PathLabs reported a 29.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) at Rs 108 crore, up from Rs 84 crore reported for the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 602 crore in Q1FY25, an 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth from Rs 541 crore reported in Q1FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 25.5 per cent rise in net profit and a 10.4 per cent rise in revenues, from Rs 86 crore and Rs 545 crore reported in Q4FY24, respectively.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 170 crore, with the Ebitda margin coming in at 28.2 per cent in the June quarter compared to 27 per cent in the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, Shankha Banerjee, chief executive officer (CEO), Dr Lal PathLabs, said that Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns continue to show a higher growth compound annual growth rate (CAGR) within the network. At the same time, we are strengthening our presence in key clusters, especially in Western and Southern India.

Speaking on the company’s future plans, Om Manchanda, managing director, Dr Lal PathLabs, said that initiatives are at work to drive patient volume momentum across collection centres and pick-up points, backed by a strong brand that is acknowledged by the medical fraternity and patient community alike.

“Additionally, we are developing medical centres of excellence to ensure accurate and timely diagnosis, thereby enhancing positive patient outcomes for identified underlying conditions,” he said.

More From This Section

The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY 2024-25.

On Wednesday, Dr Lal PathLabs’ stocks were up by 3.17 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 3,268.85 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).