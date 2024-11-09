Epigral Q2FY25 results: PAT up two-fold at Rs 81 cr, revenue at Rs 632 cr

Integrated chemical manufacturer Epigral Ltd on Saturday reported more than two-fold jump in profit to Rs 81 crore in the September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 38 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the previous quarter rose 32 per cent to Rs 632 from Rs 479 crore in the same period year earlier, Epigral said.

The company said its sales volume grew 6 per cent year-on-year driven by derivatives and specialty business.

The capacity utilisation during the quarter under review stood at 83 per cent year-on-year, the company said.

Realisations dropped for all products -- except for chloromethanes -- in range of 1-7 per cent, it said.

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride resin capacity will be doubled to 1,50,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) while epichlorohydrin capacity will be enhanced to 1,00,000 TPA at the company's Dahej plant in Gujarat, it added.