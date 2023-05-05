Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 190 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank, on Friday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 190 crore for the March quarter. This is a 58% rise from Rs 120 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Equitas Small Finance Bank board approves dividend of Rs 1 per share.
In a filing with the stock exchanges, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “Newer products like housing finance, used car and merchant OD continue to scale-up.”
“The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting has recommended a dividend of Re.l/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Bank,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
The bank reported March-quarter gross NPA at 2.76% against 3.63% in the previous quarter.
Equitas Small Finance Bank’s March-quarter interest earned at Rs 1.156 core against Rs 896 crore in FY22.
The bank posted March-quarter net NPA at 1.21% against 1.82% in the previous quarter.