For FY23, the company's net profit was up 6.2 per cent to Rs 1,302 crore from Rs 1,225 crore in FY22.

Marico Ltd, on Friday, reported a 20.3 per cent rise in net consolidated profit in the quarter ended March 31 (Q4FY23) to Rs 302 crore from Rs 251 crore in the same quarter in FY22. It reported a 3.6 per cent rise in its revenue from operations to Rs 2,240 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,161 crore last year.