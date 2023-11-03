Home / Companies / Results / Escorts Kubota Q2 results: Net profit rises two-fold to Rs 223 crore

Escorts Kubota Q2 results: Net profit rises two-fold to Rs 223 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Farm and construction equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose over two-fold to Rs 223 crore for the second quarter ended September, driven by brisk sales in the construction and railway equipment segments.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 99 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

The total income increased to Rs 2,154 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,969 crore in the year-ago period, Escorts Kubota said in a regulatory filing.

The company said tractor sales declined to 22,024 units in the second quarter as against 23,703 units in the corresponding period last year.

On the other hand, construction equipment volume went up 72 per cent to 1,577 units in the September quarter as compared to 917 units in the corresponding period last year.

