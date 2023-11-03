Home / Companies / Results / Godfrey Phillips India Q2 results: Net profit down 8.5% to Rs 163 cr

Godfrey Phillips India Q2 results: Net profit down 8.5% to Rs 163 cr

Revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was Rs 1,258.48 crore, up 16.64 per cent year-on-year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shares of Godfrey Phillips India were trading at Rs 2,178 apiece on BSE, down 7.18 per cent from the previous close

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Friday reported 8.51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 163.01 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 178.19 crore during September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Godfrey Phillips India.

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 1,374.55 crore as against Rs 1,191.56 crore.

Total expense was Rs 1,194.03 crore, up 19.80 per cent.

Total income in the September quarter was Rs 1,412.55 crore, a rise of 14.4 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was Rs 1,258.48 crore, up 16.64 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from retail and related products was higher at Rs 117.26 crore as against Rs 112.39 crore earlier, it said.

Godfrey Phillips operates convenience store chain 24Seven.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India were trading at Rs 2,178 apiece on BSE, down 7.18 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Profit up 78% to Rs 254.44 crore

Godfrey Phillips India Q4 net up 6.4% to Rs 110 cr, revenue rises 14.3%

Godfrey Phillips India's consolidated net profit rises to Rs 220.97 cr

Godfrey shareholders reject proposal to sell unmanufactured tobacco

Britannia, CDSL, Polyplex among 5 low-risk stocks to add to your portfolio

Zomato Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 36 cr; revenue up 71%

360 ONE WAM Q2 results: Net profit after tax rises 7% to Rs 185 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 705 cr; income up 13%

Whirlpool's India arm posts 22% fall in net profit to Rs 38.2 crore

UCO Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 20.3% to Rs 401.67 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Godfrey Phillips IndiaQ2 results

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story