Federal Bank raises Rs 3,099 cr via QIP route to fund business growth

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3,099 crore through qualified institutional placement route to fund business growth.

The board approved the allotment of 23.04 crore shares with a face value Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 131.90 per unit, including a premium of Rs 129.90 per share, reflecting a discount of Rs 0.69 (0.52 per cent) on the floor price of Rs 132.59, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, the board had fixed a floor price of Rs 132.59 per equity share for the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Following the allotment of shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased from Rs 4,23,63,28,436 crore comprising 2,11,81,64,218 shares to Rs 4,697,283,704 crore, consisting of 2,348,641,852 shares, it said.

The bank had posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,147 crore for the June quarter, as against Rs 807 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 5,757 crore, from Rs 4,081 crore in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

