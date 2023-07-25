Home / Companies / Results / Jyothy Labs Q1FY24 result: Profits up 101.7% YoY, revenue rises 15%

Jyothy Labs Q1FY24 result: Profits up 101.7% YoY, revenue rises 15%

The company expects that the government's push towards raising rural incomes will result in a growth in rural consumption which the company is likely to benefit from

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jyothy Labs

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Jyothy Labs' revenue went up by 15.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 687 crores in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24), the company said in a BSE filing. The revenue of the company registered a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise of 11.45 per cent for Q1FY24.

Profit after tax (PAT) also increased by 101.7 per cent YoY as it reached Rs 96.3 crore against Rs 47.7 crore during the same period last year. The PAT registered a QoQ increase of 63.30 per cent as it increased from Rs 59 crore to Rs 96.3 crore.

Gross margins also grew to 47.9 per cent YoY compared to 39.9 per cent in the same period last year.

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at 17.1 per cent (Rs 117.4 crore) against 10 per cent (Rs 59.8 per cent) during the same period last year, an increase of 96.3 per cent.

The company said that it continues to focus on top-line growth to gain market share. The company expects that the government's push towards raising rural incomes will result in a growth in rural consumption which the company is likely to benefit from.

Foreign institutional investors hold a 14.43 per cent stake in Jyothy Labs, whereas domestic institutional investors hold a 15.87 per cent ownership in the company. Promoters hold 62.89 per cent with the remaining 6.81 per cent in public hands.

Commenting on the financial results of Q1FY2024, M R Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited said “Our operating performance has been encouraging. We are focused on providing the best consumer experience through our brands in their day-to-day life. At the core of our operations, sustainability initiatives have been at the forefront to drive our long-term growth and profitability."

Also Read

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Jyothy Labs zooms 19% on strong operational performance in June quarter

FMCG sector to witness a lower 7-9% rise in revenue this year: CRISIL

Urban markets pull demand for daily groceries and essentials up in Q4

Price hikes to drive HUL Q4 revenue, ad-spends to dent margin: Analysts

Gravita India's Q1 net profit grows 18% to Rs 52.55 cr, total income jumps

TVS Credit Services reports 40.9% jump in Q1 net profit, total income up

HDFC AMC's Q1 profit surges 52% to Rs 478 crore; revenue rises 10%

Waaree Renewable Technologies logs 11.89% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 11 cr

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q1 net profit shrinks 76% to Rs 548 crore

Topics :Consumer Confidence IndexJyothy LaboratoriesNiftyFMCG indexFMCG companiesFMCG stocksBS Web ReportsITC Hindustan Unilever

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story