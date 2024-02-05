Home / Companies / Results / Fusion Micro Finance Q3 results: Profit rises 23% to Rs 126 crore

Fusion Micro Finance Q3 results: Profit rises 23% to Rs 126 crore

Its total income increased to Rs 613 crore in the quarter against Rs 467 crore in the year-ago period, Fusion Micro Finance said in a regulatory filing

The Gross Non-performing Assets (NPAs) of the company declined to 3.04 per cent as compared to 3.69 per cent at the end of December 2022
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Fusion Micro Finance on Monday reported a 23 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 126 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2023 aided by higher interest income.

The microfinance entity had earned a net profit of Rs 102 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its total income increased to Rs 613 crore in the quarter against Rs 467 crore in the year-ago period, Fusion Micro Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income improved to Rs 540 crore from Rs 420 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Net interest income (NII) increased 36 per cent to Rs 337 crore from Rs 248 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its asset under management (AUM) grew by 24 per cent to Rs 10,026 crore compared to Rs 10,693 at the end of December 2023.

The Gross Non-performing Assets (NPAs) of the company declined to 3.04 per cent as compared to 3.69 per cent at the end of December 2022.

Also Read

India's microfinance sector will continue to thrive, get bigger

'Microfinance loan portfolio stands at Rs 3.76 trn at end of Q2FY24'

Fusion MicroFinance plans to cut its bank funding share to 55-60%

Microfinance sector's disbursements up 30% in Q1FY24, shows data

Microfinance sector lent Rs 3.48 trn in FY23, NBFC-MFI topped: Report

TVS SCS Q3 results: Company posts consolidated net profit of Rs 10 crore

GAIL's stronger-than-expected Q3FY24 performance may be priced in

Ashok Leyland Q3 results: Net profit jumps 73% to Rs 608.85 crore

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 results: Net profit rises 39.6% to Rs 152 cr

BSE Q3FY24 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 108.2 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :finance sectorQ3 resultsmicrofinance industry

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story