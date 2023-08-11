Home / Companies / Results / GE Power India's net loss widens to Rs 135.79 crore in June quarter

GE Power India's net loss widens to Rs 135.79 crore in June quarter

It had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 59.02 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
GE Power India on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 135.79 crore in the June quarter.

It had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 59.02 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income declined to Rs 440.28 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 520.01 crore in the same period a year ago.

"In the June quarter, we continued to see that the turnaround is taking longer than anticipated... we are seeing a slight ease on the FGD (Flue-Gas Desulfurisation) market, but conversion to orders is still slower than expected," GE Power India Managing Director Prashant Jain said in a statement.

The company's revenue is down due to lower orders in previous quarters and project delays, he said and added that efforts on claims settlement are ongoing but it is a long-drawn process.

Topics :GE PowerGE Power IndiaQ1 resultscompany

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

