Home / Companies / Results / Voltas reports 19% increase in profit on surge in AC sales in June quarter

Voltas reports 19% increase in profit on surge in AC sales in June quarter

Voltas shares closed down 0.98% at 828.55 rupees ahead of the results

Reuters
Voltas

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - Tata Group company Voltas reported nearly a 19% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by the performance of its arm that makes air conditioners and air coolers.

Consolidated net profit rose to 1.29 billion Indian rupees ($15.58 million) for the quarter ending June 30 from 1.09 billion rupees a year earlier.

Income from operations rose nearly 22% to 33.35 billion rupees.

Its mainstay unitary cooling products segment, which makes goods such as air conditioners, coolers and purifiers, reported a 16% rise in revenue and a 15% increase in volume growth.

Earlier, rivals Blue Star and Havells India also posted a rise in their quarterly earnings.

Voltas shares closed down 0.98% at 828.55 rupees ahead of the results.

($1 = 82.8070 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto and Ashish Chandra; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Patanjali Foods Q1 profit slumps over 60% as high expenses dent margins

Glenmark Pharma Q1 results: Profit after tax dips 22% to Rs 149.9 cr

Glenmark Pharma Q1 profit drops 22% to Rs 150 crore on higher expenses

Nalco consolidated net profit declines 40% to Rs 334 crore in June quarter

Puravankara consolidated net loss at Rs 17.86 crore in June quarter

Topics :Tata groupair conditioner marketair conditionerVoltasQ1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story