Genesys Q3 results: PAT almost doubles at Rs 15.86 cr, revenue rises 9%

Digital mapping firm Genesys on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs 15.86 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 7.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Genesys posted a 9 per cent rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 59.33 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 54.42 crore a year ago.

"This quarter has been highly successful for us as our 3D mapping and digital twin content platform are rapidly gaining traction, evident from our current business performance," Genesys International Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik said.

"We've achieved significant milestones recently, including our partnership with Survey of India to revolutionise Indian mapping by creating digital twins of indian cities," Malik added.

