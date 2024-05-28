Home / Companies / Results / Gensol Engineering Ltd Q4 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to 20 cr

Gensol Engineering Ltd Q4 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to 20 cr

The company is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers EPC services for the development of solar power plants

Q4, Q4 results
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gensol Engineering Ltd on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20 crore during the March 2024 quarter, on account of higher revenue.

It had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's total revenue also rose to Rs 412 crore in the January-March period as against Rs 167 crore a year ago.

As of March 2024, the company said it had an order book of Rs 1,783 crore, of which Rs 1,448 crore worth of orders are from the solar segment.
 

"We continue to take strategic bets like Scorpius Trackers's acquisition, Middle East entry, BESS (battery energy storage system) and we continue to expand into segments such as EV leasing and EV manufacturing," Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director of Gensol Engineering, said.

The company is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers EPC services for the development of solar power plants.

Also Read

Gensol Engineering appoints Kapil Nirmal as CEO of West Asia business

Gensol Engineering appoints Shilpa Urhekar as CEO of Solar EPC, India

Gensol Engineering raises Rs 900 cr equity capital via convertible warrants

Gensol Engg trades lower for fourth straight day; slips 43% from Feb high

Kerala leading India's healthcare talent migration to MENA: Report

IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 284 cr, revenue up 19%

NBCC Ltd Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 136 crore

Brigade Q4 results: Profit up 234%, revenue rises 102% on strong demand

Jagran Prakashan Q4 results: Profit down 74% at Rs 6 cr, revenue up 10.9%

Amara Raja Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly 62% to Rs 228 crore

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gensol groupQ4 ResultsSolar power plants

First Published: May 28 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story