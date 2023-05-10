Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%



In FY23, however, the company's profit was down 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,702.46 crore from Rs 1,783.39 crore in FY22. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 452.14 crore in the quarter ended March 31, as compared to Rs 363.24 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22. The company's revenue from operations rose around 10 per cent to Rs 3,200 crore.



The brands that Godrej Consumer would be acquiring from Raymond Consumer are Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra and Premium, through a slump sale. The company had last month announced that it will buy the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business of Raymond Consumer Care Ltd for Rs 2,825 crore.



"This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with under-penetrated categories that offer a long runway of growth. Raymond is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories with brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra," said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and CEO of Godrej Consumer. According to Godrej Consumer, for FY23, Raymond Consumer had reported a revenue of Rs 622 crore.