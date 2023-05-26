Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “For Q4FY23, the company’s consolidated revenue stood at its highest levels of Rs 33,462 crore, reflecting a growth of 16 per cent YoY mainly contributed by the strong performance of key subsidiaries.” Aditya Birla Group-owned Grasim Industries Ltd, on Friday, posted a profit of Rs 93.51 crore for the March quarter. This is 91 per cent fall from Rs 1,068 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



Global demand for viscose staple fibre (VSF), a key material in various kinds of clothes, has been on a decline for two quarters in a row, with the segment's revenue inching 0.1 per cent lower. "The global caustic soda market remain oversupplied with flat demand," the company said in a statement.



The company also forayed into the paints business during the fourth quarter, saying that construction of six plants is progressing and its research and development facility is operational. Grasim had reported a nearly 51 per cent drop in its third-quarter profit in February.



Separately, the company declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share. Expenses rose nearly 11 per cent to Rs 6,627 crore due to an over 8 per cent climb in raw material expenses, offsetting the company's more than 4% growth in revenue from operations.



The company's shares pared some early losses to trade down 0.9% at 1986 rupees after reporting its results. Last month, Grasim's unit Ultratech Cement posted a 32.3 per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit, while its diversified financial services subsidiary Aditya Birla Capital also reported higher profit.

(With inputs from Reuters)