Home / Companies / Results / Gulf Oil Lubricants India PAT grows 20.8% to Rs 68.30 cr in June quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India PAT grows 20.8% to Rs 68.30 cr in June quarter

Net revenue for the quarter grew 14.90 per cent to Rs 811.71 crore

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Lubes maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Thursday reported a 20.8 per cent growth in standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 68.30 crore in the June quarter.

The Hinduja Group company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 56.53 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a statement.

Net revenue for the quarter grew 14.90 per cent to Rs 811.71 crore.

The company said it achieved record revenues for the quarter in relatively challenging conditions in the after-market and the growth was led by the B2B and Infra segments as well as the OEM franchisee workshop (authorised service) channel.

"During June'23 quarter, the company witnessed a robust revenue growth of 15 per cent and PAT growth of 23 per cent on the back of sequential margin improvements and easing of forex volatility, which paved the way for higher brand investments by leveraging our brand assets during IPL season," Ravi Chawla, Managing Director & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said.

There was some softening in offtake by key OEMs for factory fill and in agri segments, Gulf Oil said, adding that the export volumes also grew double-digit during the first quarter. The revenue growth has been even higher due to a better product mix being sold with an enhanced focus on personal mobility and the premium synthetic segment, according to the company.

"While few segments are still facing softer demand conditions, B2B continues to achieve double-digit growth for us. Our distribution reach is continuously on the rise and that creates a strong foundation for our market share gain strategy," he said.

The quarter witnessed some ease-off in input costs and the rupee stabilising, which helped garner better material margins while also resulting in some cooling off, in the end, pricing for customers, the company noted.

"Our robust cash generations enable us to look for opportunities in the emerging fields of EVs and other adjacencies and exploring areas where Gulf can play a key role basis synergies with our current strengths and future strategies," he added.

Going forward, continuous margin management actions and growing faster remain key focus areas for the company, it said.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board 12th result is out at website

Metropolis Healthcare net profit declines 15% to Rs 29 crore in Q1

LIC HFC Q1 net profit rises 43% YoY at Rs 1,323.6 crore; NII up 39%

Bharti Airtel's consolidated Q1 net profit up marginally at Rs 1,612 crore

Eicher Motors Q1 net rises 50%, lines up Rs 1K cr capex for Royal Enfield

Bharti Airtel's monthly Arpu rises to Rs 200 in first quarter after 10 yrs

Topics :Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 results

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story