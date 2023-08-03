Bharti Airtel's monthly Arpu rises to Rs 200 in first quarter after 10 yrs

After a decade-long lull, Bharti Airtel, the telecom operator, has seen its monthly Average Revenue Per User (Arpu) reach Rs 200 in the first quarter (April-June) of FY24. According to the company's quarterly results announced on Thursday, it has now surpassed its competitors, Reliance Jio (Rs 180.5) and Vodafone Idea (Rs 135 in Q4FY23).

Company insiders confirmed that Airtel's Arpu had last achieved the Rs 200 mark in Q1FY14.

This increase is particularly noteworthy for India's second-largest telecom company, which has been striving to boost this key metric over the past decade amidst challenges such as lower tariffs from rival Reliance Jio, higher investment requirements, and growing overall competition in the telecom sector. Solid Arpu figures are now a critical indicator of business health in India's telecom market, which features the world's lowest average tariffs alongside high capital expenditure costs.

In June, Bharti Enterprises Chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal told Business Standard that reaching an Arpu of Rs 200 would be the initial step towards the essential goal of Rs 300.

"If you're going to have only a handful of telecom players upon whom the entire Digital India dream rests, it's crucial they're financially sustainable. Hence, I have argued for years that we need a Rs 300 Arpu. It has taken us much longer to reach this level than I anticipated, so it has been a painful journey," Mittal stated.

Government data reveals that the industry-wide monthly Arpu was Rs 141.14 in the third quarter of FY23.

Last year, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal projected that the targeted Arpu of Rs 300 would be attained within the next five years. However, he emphasised that the company was planning another set of tariff hikes to propel the Arpu beyond the Rs 200 mark.

How Arpu increased

Being the first to raise entry-level tariffs helped the company accelerate its Arpu growth, a move to which competitors are yet to respond. In January, Airtel began phasing out its minimum recharge plan of Rs 99, which accounted for 7-8 per cent of Airtel's overall mobile revenue. By mid-March, this plan was discontinued in all 22 circles, replaced by a Rs 155 entry-level plan.

The new minimum recharge plan, offering unlimited calling, was a long-planned move. It was introduced given that most user categories now expect unlimited calling.

Another strategic focus was to extract more 4G customers from their existing user base. The company has long been trying to persuade legacy users, who don't typically purchase higher-priced 4G packages, to transition to 4G.

Airtel's efforts appear to be paying off, with 4G customer additions in the latest quarter exceeding analysts' expectations. On Thursday, Airtel announced it had gained 5.6 million 4G data customers in Q1 FY24, who now constitute 68 per cent of the total mobile customer base. The 4G data customer count rose by as much as 24 million year-on-year.

"We have been focusing on acquiring quality customers and promoting premiumisation. This has enabled us to add 5.6 million new 4G customers and achieve the highest-ever postpaid customers in a single quarter. We concluded the quarter with an industry-leading Arpu of Rs 200," Vittal stated.

Mobile data consumption increased by 21.6 per cent year-on-year, with consumption per customer rising to 21.1 GB per month.

The company also successfully accelerated customer additions in the highly sought-after postpaid segment, which typically involves higher customer spending. In the latest quarter, it added 0.8 million postpaid users, resulting in a total postpaid customer base of 20.48 million.

These customers currently constitute approximately 6 per cent of the company's total subscriber base, compared to about 5 per cent for Reliance Jio.