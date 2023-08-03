Home / Companies / Results / Eicher Motors Q1 net rises 50%, lines up Rs 1K cr capex for Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors Q1 net rises 50%, lines up Rs 1K cr capex for Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield sold 225,368 motorcycles in the quarter, a 21.1 per cent increase from the 186,032 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY 2022-23

Shine Jacob Chennai

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield motorcycles, has reported a 50 per cent increase in its net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year, hitting a record Rs 918 crore. This is compared to Rs 611 crore during the same period in 2022-23, an increase driven by a rise in sales and revenue.

During the April-June quarter of 2023-24, the company also experienced a record increase in operational revenue, reaching Rs 3,986.4 crore, up 17 per cent from Rs 3,397.5 crore in Q1FY23. The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose by 22.8 per cent to Rs 1,021 crore, compared to Rs 831 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Royal Enfield sold 225,368 motorcycles in the quarter, a 21.1 per cent increase from the 186,032 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY 2022-23. The company announced on Thursday that it has earmarked a capital expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore for Royal Enfield in the current financial year, a 54 per cent increase from Rs 650 crore in 2022-23. Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) is also planning a capex of approximately Rs 600-700 crore during the current fiscal year, up from around Rs 500 crore last fiscal. The additional investment will primarily go towards the electric vehicle segment, with the company initially aiming for a capacity of 150,000 EVs.

"On the EV front, we have made significant internal progress. We now have a strong and competent team on the engineering and commercial side," said Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors.

Market expansion through competition

Lal shared that the company is anticipating increased competition from US bike maker Harley-Davidson (HD) and British rival Triumph to expand the mid-size motorcycle market from its current 1 million to 1.5-2 million within the next five to six years. Both these competitors have partnered with Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto to launch their products in the Indian market.

"Most of them are unable to act independently, so they've opted for collaboration and contract manufacturing. We're well accustomed to competition," Lal said. Currently, Royal Enfield controls over 90 per cent of the market share in the 250-750 cc segment. "We are well ahead of our competitors. We believe that increased competition will help expand the market. Even if we hold 85-87 per cent of a 1.5-2 million market, we are comfortable with that. We are leaving a small portion for competitors to take, if they can. This segment has seen some action and competition," he added.

Lal credited the company for growing the segment from nearly 50,000 units a decade ago to 1 million units currently. "I'm not concerned about competition. If they aren't selling bikes and I am outperforming them, that's what matters. The resale price of the Classic 350 is tremendous," he added.

"We continue on our robust growth momentum at Royal Enfield, registering our highest-ever Q1 sales, surpassing our previous record in Q1FY19. A key highlight during the quarter was the impressive performance of the Hunter 350, which recently surpassed the 200,000 global sales mark just eleven months after its launch," said B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield and Wholetime Director, EML.

Also Read

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 bike sales cross 200K-mark in 11 months

Eicher Motors July sales: Total sales up 32% YoY, global business down 22%

Royal Enfield to launch 3 products in 350-450cc segment within a year

Eicher Motors cracks 6% as Hero Moto-Harley Davidson tie up for X440 bike

Royal Enfield starts delivery of E20 compatible Hunter bikes; an overview

Bharti Airtel's monthly Arpu rises to Rs 200 in first quarter after 10 yrs

Sun Pharma Q1 PAT dips 2% on one-time expense; US revenues up 12%

KEC International posts bigger-than-expected Q1 profit on strong demand

Adani Enterprises Q1 profit up 43.6% on the back of improved performance

Akzo Nobel India Q1 net profit rises 42% to Rs 110 cr as margins improve

Topics :Eicher MotorsRoyal Enfield

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story