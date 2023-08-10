Street positive on Trent after a strong Q1 results, sales trajectory

The stock of retail major Trent hit its all-time high on Thursday riding on strong June quarter results and positive brokerage outlook. The stock has gained 10.4 per cent in three trading sessions with more than half of those gains coming in trade on Thursday.

Continuing the trend of strong revenue growth over the last few quarters, the company posted a 53.5 per cent y-o-y growth in the topline at Rs 2,536 crore. The growth, which was 10-15 per cent higher than street estimates, came in at 22 per cent on a sequential basis.



Aggressive expansion and healthy like-for-like growth led to the third consecutive quarter of Rs 2,000 crore plus revenues. Growth over the last four quarters has been in the 53-78 per cent range. Most of the growth in the quarter was on account of expansion of its fashion retail segments of Westside and Zudio, robust show by new categories and like-for-like growth at 12 per cent While the company expanded the Zudio presence by adding 40 stores in Q1,FY24, it added 6 stores to the Westside network.

Most brokerages highlight that the consistent growth even in the midst of a consumption slowdown has helped the company outperform peers over the last few quarters. The company has posted a strong 35 per cent annual growth over the last four years.



Say Aliasgar Shakir and Tanmay Gupta of Motilal Oswal Research, “While the discretionary category is seeing a challenging demand environment, with peers seeing a decline in same store sales, Trent has been a standout with a record 12 per cent like-for-like growth. Further, despite adding stores aggressively, the company has observed limited balance sheet risk or weakness in operations.” The brokerage has increased its revenue growth estimates by 7-9 per cent over the next two years but has cut the operating profit estimates. It has reiterated a buy rating on the stock.

The company’s Star format has seen improvement with operating revenues growing 33 per cent y-o-y with most of the gains coming from like-for-like growth. About a third of the revenues in this format comes from general merchandise and apparel.



Even as revenue growth has beaten expectations, the gains from this are yet to fully reflect in the operating performance. A higher proportion of the lower margin Zudio format and increased cost from the store expansion/rentals dragged down gross as well as operating profit margins. While profitability at the gross level was down 480 basis points, it was down 400 basis points on the operating front.

Rental cost as proportion of sales came in at 11 per cent (versus 8 per cent in 4QFY23, 10 per cent in 1QFY23) due to a possible renegotiation in rental prices or ramp-up of stores in premium locations, say Garima Mishra and Shubhangi Nigam of Kotak Institutional Research. 4-year annual operating profit growth of 22 per cent was lower than revenue growth on account of the strong addition of new stores.