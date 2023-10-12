HCLTech Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 9.9% at Rs 3,883 cr; attrition drops

"Our revenue growth of 1.0 per cent QoQ and 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y on a constant currency basis, with a 154 bps Q-o-Q improvement in operating margin and improving cashflows, reflect our ability to execute well in an evolving business environment and our commitment to operational efficiency. Our new bookings of $ 4 billion this quarter is at an all-time high, driven by a standout mega deal. This achievement underscores our ability to seize exceptional opportunities in the market and gives us optimism for our medium-term growth prospects", said C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of HCLTechnologies.