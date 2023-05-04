Home / Companies / Results / HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC Q4: The company's total revenue from operations was up 35.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,679.43 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Wednesday reported a 19.5 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 4,425.5 crore in the quarter ended March 31 (Q4FY23) as compared to Rs 3,700.32 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (Q4FY22).
The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 44 per share.

"The Record Date for determining the shareholders entitled to the interim dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, as approved by the board shall be Tuesday, May 16, 2023," the company said.
The company's total revenue from operations was up 35.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,679.43 crore. Its interest income rose 38.5 per cent to Rs 15,432.9 crore in the quarter up from Rs 11,1139.74 crore in the previous year.

The company added, "The Board approved the re-appointment of Mathew Joseph, member of Executive Management as the chief risk officer of the corporation with effect from June 1, 2023, for a period of 6 months or till the effective date of ongoing merger between the Corporation with and into HDFC Bank Limited, whichever is earlier."

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

Reliance Power posts Rs 322 crore net profit in Q4, total income declines

ABB India net profit falls to Rs 245 crore in quarter ending March

Cholamandalam Investment's Q4FY23 profit rises to Rs 852.84 crore

Yum! Brands reported 25% system sales growth in India in Jan-March quarter

Cholamandalam Investment net profit surges 24% to Rs 853 crore in Q4

Topics :HDFCQ4 Resultsdividend

First Published: May 04 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story