Hindalco Industries Q3 result: Profits rise 71% to reach Rs 2,331 cr

Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported 71.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,331 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,362 crore in October-December FY23, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

Total income during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 52,808 crore from Rs 53,151 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues and a major player in copper. It caters to more than half of the country's copper requirement.