Hindustan Copper Q3 results: Profit falls 21% to Rs 63 cr on lower revenue

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.20 crore for the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
State-owned Hindustan Copper on Tuesday reported 21.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 63 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due to lower revenue from operations.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.20 crore for the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations in the quarter dropped to Rs 399.29 crore from Rs 557.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Copper is under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

