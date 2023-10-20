Home / Companies / Results / Hindustan Zinc Q2FY24 result: Consolidated profit drops 35% to Rs 1,729 cr

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY24 result: Consolidated profit drops 35% to Rs 1,729 cr

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 6,619 crore, compared to Rs 8,127 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The consolidated net profit of Hindustan Zinc Limited for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) saw a fall of 35.48 per cent to Rs 1,729 crore, compared to Rs 2,680 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing. Sequentially, the net profit was down 11.96 per cent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was Rs 1,964 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 6,619 crore, compared to Rs 8,127 crore year-on-year (y-o-y). This is a fall of 18.55 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was down 6.91 per cent. It stood at Rs 7,111 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 7,014 crore, compared to Rs 8,703 crore y-o-y, registering a fall of 19.4 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was down 7.27 per cent. It was Rs 7,564 crore in Q1FY24.

Earlier this month, the Centre announced that it is planning to sell its remaining stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) in smaller tranches over an extended period. The residual stake is valued at Rs 40,000 crore.

The Hindustan Zinc Limited stock closed at Rs 309 on Friday.

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit down 36.5%, as revenue dips 23% YoY

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Vedanta pledges Rs 3.5K crore in Hindustan Zinc to refinance loans

Glenmark Life Sciences posts Q2 results, profit up on back of API boost

Century Textiles Q2FY24 result: Net loss widens to Rs 32 crore QoQ

Mphasis Q2FY24 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 391 cr; revenue down 6%

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 70.18% at Rs 198.13 cr

Microsoft Corporation India's profit rises 30% at Rs 649 cr in 2022-23

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hindustan ZincQ2 resultsMarketsCompaniesBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story