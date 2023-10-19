Microsoft Corporation India's profit rises 30% at Rs 649 cr in 2022-23

Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd posted a 30 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 649 crore in 2022-23, according to financial data provided by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 498.23 crore in 2021-22.

As per the data, the company gained about Rs 409.6 crore in profit before tax by enhancing estimated useful life of server and network equipment from four years to six years.

In 2022-23, Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd posted a 39 per cent increase in revenues at Rs 19,354 crore as against Rs 13,819.57 crore in the year-ago period, Tofler said.

"The company further reported a net profit of Rs 649 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 30 per cent increase from the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 18,472 crore," it said.

The company declined to comment on the financial numbers.