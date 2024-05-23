Home / Companies / Results / Honasa Q4 results: Net profit up at Rs 30.48 cr over strong demand

Honasa Q4 results: Net profit up at Rs 30.48 cr over strong demand

Skincare firm Mamaearth's parent posted a near 22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 471 crore

Mamaearth
Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Skincare firm Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer posted a profit in the fourth quarter as consumers stocked up on beauty and personal care products, with retailers doling out offers and discounts.
 
The company, which sells personal care and makeup products, reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 30.48 crore ($3.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of Rs 162 crore a year earlier.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

End-of-season sales drove volumes, while high-income urban consumers stocked in on moisturisers and shampoos, further boosting top-line growth, said analysts.

The company, which also sells products of brands like The Derma Co and Aqualogica, posted a near 22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 471 crore.
 
Indian consumers have been swayed by offers and discounts on products as inflation continued to hurt discretionary spending.
 
Honasa's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and tax (EBITDA) margin expanded to 7% from a loss of 0.8% a year earlier.
The company said it planned to implement cost efficiency by transitioning to direct distribution, with a focus on mature fast moving consumer goods distributors.

Shares of Honasa closed 1.9% lower ahead of the results.

They fell 8.7% in the January-March quarter.

Also Read

Mamaearth Q3 results: Profit rises 264% to Rs 25.9 cr, revenue jumps 28%

Ahead of IPO, Mamaearth sold excess stock of its products to distributors

How Varun and Ghazal Alagh's Mamaearth became profitable D2C empire

Mamaearth parent bets on Made-for-India goods in fastest-growing beauty mkt

Skincare brand Nivea India appoints Geetika Mehta as managing director

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 157 crore

Yatharth Hospitals Q4 result: Net profit up 121%, revenue rises 24%

IndiGo Q4 results: Net profit zooms 106% to Rs 1,895 crore, revenue up 26%

ITC Q4FY24 results: Net profit drops 4% to Rs 5,121 crore, revenue flat

Grasim Q4 results: Profit rises 15.5% to Rs 2,721.8 cr, revenue up 12.7%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MamaearthQ4 Resultsskincare

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story