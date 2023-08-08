Home / Companies / Results / Hospitality firm EIH's net profit rises 61% to Rs 106 crore in Q1

Hospitality firm EIH's net profit rises 61% to Rs 106 crore in Q1

EIH's total expenses during the quarter were up 13.77 per cent at Rs 380.74 crore, while its total income was Rs 522.60 crore, an increase of 26.74 per cent as compared to the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of 61 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 106.03 crore in the June quarter.

EIH, the flagship company of the Oberoi Group, had reported a net profit of Rs 65.86 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was up 26.32 per cent to Rs 498.10 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 394.29 crore of the corresponding quarter, EIH said in a BSE filing.

EIH's total expenses during the quarter were up 13.77 per cent at Rs 380.74 crore, while its total income was Rs 522.60 crore, an increase of 26.74 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

"We are delighted with the remarkable financial performance for the first quarter of FY24. The significant growth in revenue and profitability reflects the dedication of our team and the enduring trust of our valued guests," EIH Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Vikram Oberoi said.

EIH owns and operates a portfolio of hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands in India and abroad.

Shares of EIH Ltd rose marginally by 0.05 per cent on Tuesday to settle at Rs 209.85 apiece.

Also Read

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter

EIH consolidated net profit rises to Rs 151 crore in December quarter

EIH Ltd reports its highest ever full-year consolidated revenue in FY22-23

Hotel stocks have more room for an upside; buy selectively: Analysts

Siemens net rises over 43% to Rs 424 cr in June quarter on higher revenues

Dish TV Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 20.54 cr, becomes zero-debt company

Consumer durable co Eureka Forbes Q1 net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 25.44 cr

Oil India Q1 results: Profit rises 3.7% as petroleum product revenue slides

National Fertilisers posts Q1 net loss of Rs 121.43 cr on sluggish sales

Topics :EIHQ1 resultsHospitality industry

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story