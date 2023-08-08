Home / Companies / Results / Dish TV Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 20.54 cr, becomes zero-debt company

Dish TV Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 20.54 cr, becomes zero-debt company

Dish TV India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 15.07 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20.54 crore for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 compared to Rs 17.85 crore a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 15.07 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20.54 crore for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 compared to Rs 17.85 crore a year ago.

The company also announced the appointment of Manoj Dobhal as CEO with effect from August 23, 2023, after receipt of approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Dish TV revenue from the operation declined 17.82 per cent to Rs 500.16 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 608.63 crore of the corresponding quarter, Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

Dish TV's total expenses in the first quarter of FY2023-24 were down 19.37 per cent at Rs 475.46 crore.

Its total income in the June quarter was at Rs 503.20 crore, down 17.94 per cent, mainly impacted by a decline in the subscription revenue.

In the June quarter, Dish TV's Subscription revenues were 27.12 per cent lower at Rs 397.4 crore as against Rs 545.3 crore a year ago.

Its subscription revenues contributed 79.4 per cent of its total revenue in Q4 of FY23.

However, Dish TV's revenue from 'Marketing and promotional fees' was up two-fold to Rs 82.1 crore, contributing 16.4 per cent of the revenue.

Its advertisement revenue was also up 12.34 per cent at Rs 9.1 crore.

Moreover, Dish TV has also become a debt-free company. By the end of FY23, Dish TV had reduced its overall debt to Rs 72.5 crore.

"Subsequently, during the first quarter of the current fiscal, Dish TV India paid off the last tranche of its outstanding debt of Rs 72.5 crore to become a zero debt organisation," it said.

Dish TV India outgoing CEO Anil Dua said: "Compared to a few quarters earlier, the company is now on a stable wicket both financially and from a product offering perspective. With an able and experienced leadership team at the helm, I am confident that Dish TV India Limited would continue to delight its customers while striving to create shareholder value."

Over the number of subscribers, Dish TV said its gross adds during the quarter were 36 per cent higher Year-on-Year. Though the company has not shared any numbers.

Shares of Dish TV India Ltd on Tuesday settled 4.98 per cent higher at Rs 17.49 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay

Subhash Chandra moves to get family's stake in Dish TV back from JC Flowers

Dish TV Institutional shareholders call for EGM, seek to remove 2 directors

Dish TV minority shareholders seek EGM, removal of 2 independent directors

Dish TV board rejects lenders plan to appoint directors, cites lapses

Consumer durable co Eureka Forbes Q1 net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 25.44 cr

Oil India Q1 results: Profit rises 3.7% as petroleum product revenue slides

National Fertilisers posts Q1 net loss of Rs 121.43 cr on sluggish sales

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit dips 1% to Rs 338.60 cr due to poor sales

Hindustan Organic Chemicals net loss widens to Rs 23.03 crore in Q1

Topics :Dish TVQ1 results

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story