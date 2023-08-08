Home / Companies / Results / National Fertilisers posts Q1 net loss of Rs 121.43 cr on sluggish sales

National Fertilisers posts Q1 net loss of Rs 121.43 cr on sluggish sales

Expenses, however, remained lower at Rs 5,251.10 crore, as against Rs 6,312.23 crore in the said period, the filing said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
State-owned National Fertilisers Ltd on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 121.43 crore during the first quarter of this financial year on sluggish sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 125.46 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the regulatory filing said.

Total income declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 5,051.23 crore during April-June quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 6,454.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses, however, remained lower at Rs 5,251.10 crore, as against Rs 6,312.23 crore in the said period, the filing said.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

