IIFL Finance Q1 FY25 results: Net profit falls 28% to Rs 338 crore

IIFL Finance on Tuesday posted 28 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 338 cr for June quarter FY25 as RBI imposed ban on its gold loan business.

The NBFC had earned a profit of Rs 473 cr in the same quarter a year ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 4 barred IIFL Finance from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect following multiple supervisory concerns, including serious deviations in assaying and certifying the purity of the yellow metal.

Total income increased to Rs 2,625 cr during the quarter under review from Rs 2,370 cr in the same period last year, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.