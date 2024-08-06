Shree Cement Q1FY25 results: Net profit down 51.3% at Rs 278.45 cr

Bangur family promoted Shree Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 51.31 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 278.45 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 571.94 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Shree Cement Ltd (SCL).

However, its revenue from operations was up 1.73 per cent to Rs 5,123.96 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 5,036.65 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Total expenses of SCL increased 10.05 per cent to Rs 4,957.24 crore in the June quarter.