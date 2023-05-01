Home / Companies / Results / Improving profitability, lower debt to give strength to UltraTech Cement

Improving profitability, lower debt to give strength to UltraTech Cement

Operating performance in Q4 was in line with estimates

Devangshu Datta


3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
UltraTech Cement’s results for the fourth quarter results of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) were broadly in line with the Street estimates. The consolidated revenue, operating profit and net profit stood at Rs 18,700 crore, Rs 3,300 crore and Rs 1,670 crore, respectively, which were up 18 per cent, 8 per cent and 13 per cent YoY, respectively.
For the cement major, the sales volume rose 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 31.7 million tonnes. The ready mix concrete and white cement revenues grew 34 per cent and 22 per cent YoY, respectively, during Q4 while grey cement realisation was up 4.6 per cent YoY (flat QoQ). The blended realisation was up 3 per cent YoY (down 2 per cent QoQ).
The operating expenses rose 6 per cent YoY (down 5 per cent QoQ) due to 11 per cent and 5 per cent increase in variable and freight costs, respectively. Meanwhile, higher expenses per tonne led to 5 per cent YoY drop in

Topics :UltraTech Cement ACCUltra Tech CompanyUltra Tech

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

