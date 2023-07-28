Home / Companies / Results / India Grid Trust net profit rises by 29% to Rs 107 cr in June quarter

India Grid Trust net profit rises by 29% to Rs 107 cr in June quarter

The record date for this distribution will be August 3, 2023, and payment will be made on or before August 12, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The total income increased to Rs 654.53 crore from Rs 586.46 crore in the year-ago quarter. (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Friday reported over 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.18 crore in the June 2023 quarter, helped by higher income.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.07 crore in the same period of 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The total income increased to Rs 654.53 crore from Rs 586.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd (IIML) acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust approved the declaration of Q1 FY24 distribution of Rs 3.45 per unit comprising Rs 3.1759 per unit in the form of interest, Rs 0.0611 per unit in the form of dividend, Rs 0.2010 per unit in the form of principal payment and Rs 0.0120 in the form of other income.

The record date for this distribution will be August 3, 2023, and payment will be made on or before August 12, 2023.

Also Read

India Grid Trust to consider raising of debt through various sources

India Grid commissions its first battery energy storage system project

IndiGrid net profit rises 37% YoY to Rs 137 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 4,320 crore

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Star Health Insurance net profit increases 35% to Rs 288 cr in Q1

Jaiprakash Power Ventures net profit declines 20% to Rs 191 cr in Q1

Indian Oil Q1 net profit soars to Rs 13,750 cr as marketing margins improve

BOI Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 176% YoY to Rs 1,551 cr; GNPA down 22%

SBI Card Q1FY24 results: PAT down 5.27% to 593 crore, revenue up 26%

Topics :IndiGridQ1 resultscompanyIndia Grid Trust

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story