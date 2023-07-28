Home / Companies / Results / BOI Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 176% YoY to Rs 1,551 cr; GNPA down 22%

BOI Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 176% YoY to Rs 1,551 cr; GNPA down 22%

The net NPA for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 8,119 crore, as compared to Rs 9,775 crore YoY

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
The standalone net profit of Bank of India (BoI) for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 176 per cent to Rs 1,551 crore, compared to Rs 561 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

The net interest income (NII) for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 5,915 crore, compared to Rs 4,072 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is an increase of 45 per cent.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 34,583 crore, as compared to Rs 44,415 crore YoY. This is a fall of 22.14 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the GNPA was down 8.23 per cent. It was Rs 37,686 crore in Q4FY23.

The net NPA for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 8,119 crore, as compared to Rs 9,775 crore YoY. This is a fall of 16.96 per cent.

The BoI's global business in Q1FY24 reached Rs 12.14 trillion with a growth of 8.61 per cent YoY.

Q1 results

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

