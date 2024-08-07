Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dr Lal PathLabs Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr

Consolidated net profit rose 28 per cent to Rs 106 cr (around $13 million) for the quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 99.27 cr, per LSEG

The company, which operates about 300 labs in the country said its number of samples tested climbed 9.3 per cent | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Dr. Lal PathLabs reported first-quarter profit above expectations on Wednesday on strong demand for its medical tests in smaller cities and towns amidst rising awareness for health and wellness in India.

Shares of the diagnostic firm rose as much as 6 per cent to hit the day's highest, before closing up 3.4 per cent.

Consolidated net profit rose 28 per cent to Rs 106 cr (around $13 million) for the quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 99.27 cr, per LSEG.

"Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns continue to show higher compounded growth within the network," Dr. Lal PathLabs Chief Executive Officer-designate Shankha Banerjee said.

The company, which operates about 300 labs in the country said its number of samples tested climbed 9.3 per cent.

This drove its total revenue from operations up 11 per cent to Rs 602 cr.

Rival Metropolis Healthcare is set to report its June quarter results on Saturday.

 


Topics :Dr Lal PathLabsmedical testQ1 resultscorporate earningshealthcareHealthcare sector

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

