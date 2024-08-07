Dr Lal PathLabs Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr

Dr. Lal PathLabs reported first-quarter profit above expectations on Wednesday on strong demand for its medical tests in smaller cities and towns amidst rising awareness for health and wellness in India.

Shares of the diagnostic firm rose as much as 6 per cent to hit the day's highest, before closing up 3.4 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Consolidated net profit rose 28 per cent to Rs 106 cr (around $13 million) for the quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 99.27 cr, per LSEG.

"Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns continue to show higher compounded growth within the network," Dr. Lal PathLabs Chief Executive Officer-designate Shankha Banerjee said.