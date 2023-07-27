Home / Companies / Results / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Q1FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 301.18 crore

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Q1FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 301.18 crore

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 285.51 crore, compared to Rs 266.48 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up by 1.19 per cent

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The net loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) stood at Rs 301.18 crore, compared to Rs 295.10 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

 In Q4FY23, the net loss of the company was Rs 277.07 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 285.51 crore, compared to Rs 266.48 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 7.1 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up by 1.19 per cent. It was Rs 280.13 crore in Q4FY23.

The company's operational performance improved as earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw a rise of 6.3 per cent at Rs 127.20 crore in Q1FY24, as compared to Rs 119.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a QoQ basis, the Ebitda was down 3.39 per cent. It was Rs 131.67 crore in Q4FY23.

Also Read

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

Tata Cliq gets new CEO as Tata Digital reshuffles management

Tata Technologies submits IPO papers with Sebi to raise capital via OFS

Tata Motors to launch CNG variant of Punch, top variants to get sunroof

Tata Tech IPO: After 2 decades a Tata group firm will test public markets

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit jumps 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,942.63 crore

Nestle India Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 36% on strong domestic demand

Private sector banks post robust 37% YoY growth in net profits in Q1

Godfrey Phillips India's consolidated net profit rises to Rs 220.97 cr

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 PAT up 18% to Rs 1,402 cr on India, Russia biz

Topics :Tata TeleservicesQ1 resultsMarketsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story