Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Q1FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 301.18 crore

The net loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) stood at Rs 301.18 crore, compared to Rs 295.10 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

In Q4FY23, the net loss of the company was Rs 277.07 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 285.51 crore, compared to Rs 266.48 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 7.1 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up by 1.19 per cent. It was Rs 280.13 crore in Q4FY23.

The company's operational performance improved as earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw a rise of 6.3 per cent at Rs 127.20 crore in Q1FY24, as compared to Rs 119.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a QoQ basis, the Ebitda was down 3.39 per cent. It was Rs 131.67 crore in Q4FY23.