Home / Companies / Results / Nestle India Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 36% on strong domestic demand

Nestle India Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 36% on strong domestic demand

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue for operations was down 3.56%. It was Rs 4,830.53 crore in Q4FY23

BS Web Team New Delhi
In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 736.64 crore

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The net profit of Nestle India Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) stood at Rs 698.34 crore, compared to Rs 510.24 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, up 36.8 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 5.1 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 736.64 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 4,658.53 crore, compared to Rs 4,045.69 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 15.1 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was down 3.56 per cent. It was Rs 4,830.53 crore in Q4FY23.

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, said that this is the fifth quarter in a row of double-digit growth across all product groups in the company. 

"Domestic sales growth is broad based and grew by 14.6 per cent, on the back of prudent pricing and supported by mix and volume with targeted brand support. Key brands continued to perform well, led by Kitkat, Nescafe, and maggi, among others," he said.

The company's ecommerce channel contributed 6.5 per cent of the quarterly sales and continued the growth momentum driven by quick commerce. The company's exports registered robust double-digit growth across all categories, through proliferation of products such as Nescafe Sunrise and Polo.

The company's milk products registered double-digit growth, despite inflationary pressures. The growth was aided by the launch of resource fibre choice and everyday zero-added sugar. 

At 11:20 am, the share price of Nestle India Limited was Rs 22,326.80.

Also Read

Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

Nestle India net profit up 24.7 per cent in January-March quarter

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Dec quarter net up 65%, Nestle announces final dividend of Rs 75 per share

Private sector banks post robust 37% YoY growth in net profits in Q1

Godfrey Phillips India's consolidated net profit rises to Rs 220.97 cr

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 PAT up 18% to Rs 1,402 cr on India, Russia biz

Axis Bank Q1 net profit jumps 41% to Rs 5,797 crore, asset quality improves

Shree Cement Q1 profit doubles to Rs 572.3 crore on a higher revenue

Topics :Nestle IndiaQ1 resultsFMCG Nestle IndiaNestle MaggiBS Web ReportsMarkets

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story