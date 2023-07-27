Bajaj Finserv Ltd on Friday reported a 48.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 to Rs 1,942.63 crore from Rs 1,309.38 crore in the same quarter last year.Sequentially, the profit was up 9.8 per cent as compared to Rs 1,768.95 crore.Its revenue from operations rose nearly 46.5 per cent YoY to Rs 23,279.98 crore from Rs 15,888.26 crore last year.Its subsidiary Bajaj Finance recorded its highest-ever quarterly increase in customer franchise of 3.84 million and the highest-ever new loans booked of 9.94 million in the June quarter.Also Read: Cipla surges 9% on strong Q1 results, raises FY24 margin guidance“Macroeconomic conditions were stable during the quarter with a higher level of business confidence,” the company said.The strong performance of all subsidiaries helped Bajaj Finserv report an all-time high quarterly profit.Bajaj Finance, in which Bajaj Finserv holds over 52 per cent stake, reported an over 32 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,437 crore, while net interest income increased 26 per cent to Rs 8,398 crore.Also Read: Nestle India Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 36% on strong domestic demandThe assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, stood at Rs 2.7 trillion, up 32 per cent from the year-ago period. The company also recorded the highest-ever quarterly increase in its AUM of Rs 22,718 crore.