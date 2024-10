IndusInd Bank reported a 39 per cent fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher provisions.

The private lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,325 crore ($157.7 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to Rs 2,181 crore a year earlier.