Coromandel International Q4 results: Profit falls 35% to Rs 160 crore

Indian agricultural chemicals firm Coromandel International reported a nearly 35% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by subdued demand in its mainstay fertilizer and nutrient chemicals business.

Net profit fell to Rs 160 crore ($19.2 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 246 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell about 28% to Rs 3,913 crore, making it the company's fourth consecutive quarter of decline.

KEY CONTEXT

Factors such as excessive inventory in the domestic market, water scarcity in southern India and unfavorable subsidies hit the financial performance of agrochemical and fertilizer companies in the fourth quarter.

Analysts, however, expect above average monsoon rainfall and more chemicals subsidies from fiscal year 2025 to change the fortunes of firms including Coromandel.

The company is the first among its peers to report its quarterly results.