Infosys Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises to Rs 6,212 crore; revenue up 6.7%

“We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “Strong H1 performance with significant large deal wins, builds a solid foundation for the future. The growing adoption of our Generative AI offering, Topaz, is helping us deliver consistent value and expand market share”, he added.
“Our Q2 operating margin of 21.2% demonstrates the early benefits of recently unveiled margin improvement plan and is a clear reflection of our ability to continuously identify opportunities for improving operational efficiencies”, said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. “In line with our capital allocation policy, the Board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share, an increase of 9.1% over last year”, he added.