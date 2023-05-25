Home / Companies / Results / Ircon International Q4 PAT grows 25% to Rs 248 cr, total revenue up 31%

Ircon International Q4 PAT grows 25% to Rs 248 cr, total revenue up 31%

Ircon International Ltd on Thursday said it has posted a 25 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 248.18 crore during the March quarter, helped by higher income.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ircon International Q4 PAT grows 25% to Rs 248 cr, total revenue up 31%

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ircon International Ltd on Thursday said it has posted a 25 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 248.18 crore during the March quarter, helped by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 197.09 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the January-March quarter of the 2021-22 financial year (FY), Ircon International said in a statement.

Total revenue of the company rose 31.72 per cent to Rs 3,773.97 crore from Rs 2,865.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As on March 31, 2023, the company's total order book stood at Rs 35,195 crore.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share on a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY23.

State-owned Ircon International Ltd is a leading turnkey construction company. The company has executed projects operated in the areas of railway construction, including ballast less track, electrification, tunnelling, signal & telecommunication.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Ircon Int'l, RVNL surge up to 10%, hit 52-week high on heavy volumes

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

IRFC Q4 results: Profit falls 11% to Rs 1,328 crore, revenue up 5%

Jubilant Industries Q4 consolidated net profit rises to Rs 18.78 crore

Emami Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 59% to Rs 144 crore

Tripura Gramin Bank posts Rs 3.62 cr profit in FY22-23, CD ratio up 40.50%

Bharat Dynamics Q4 results: Net profit declines 42% to Rs 153 crore

Topics :Q4 ResultsIrcon International

First Published: May 25 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story