

The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 4.5 per cent to Rs 343 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 328 crore in the year-ago period. ubilant Industries Ltd, on Thursday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.78 crore for the March quarter. The company reported loss of Rs 1.38 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic globally and in India and subsequent lockdown by the various state governments has impacted business operations of the Group except fertilisers division, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lock down of production facilities etc.” The shares of Jubilant Industries on Thursday ended higher over 4 per cent to Rs 470.55.



Earlier this month, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd reported a 70 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 28.54 crore in the March quarter, impacted by higher expenses and raw materials cost. On September 3, 2020, the board of directors of Jubilant Industries Limited authorised the company to transfer its plant and machinery and land and building to a group company for a consideration based on an independent valuation.



Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at Rs 1,269.85 crore as against Rs 1,175.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 96 crore in the year-ago period, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a regulatory filing.